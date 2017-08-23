Man hit by car - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A 39 year old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car, in the 2100 block of Urbana Place, around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Lubbock police say the man was walking in the street when a car, traveling north, hit him.

Police are interviewing the driver of the car, who remained at the scene.

There is no word if she will face charges.

