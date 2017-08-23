Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:15 AM EDT2017-08-23 05:15:34 GMT
Man hit by car
A 39 year old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car, in the 2100 block of Urbana Place, around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Lubbock police say the man was walking in the street when a car, traveling north, hit him. Police are interviewing the driver of the car, who remained at the scene. There is no word if she will face charges.
A 39 year old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car, in the 2100 block of Urbana Place, around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Lubbock police say the man was walking in the street when a car, traveling north, hit him. Police are interviewing the driver of the car, who remained at the scene. There is no word if she will face charges.