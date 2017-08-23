Alexis Sistos Pays It Forward 8/23

It's time for another KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union Pay it Forward!

This week we surprised a mom of three who needed help getting her kids ready for school. Alexis Sistos nominated her friend, Celestina (Tina) Serrano, because she said she is a caring, selfless person who would do anything for anyone. Tina has three young children who were in great need of school supplies, clothes, and shoes for the upcoming school year.

WesTex Federal Credit Union bought new backpacks and filled them with school supplies for Tina's children. They also donated gift cards so the kids could get new clothes and shoes for school.

Tina says she is so appreciative of her friend and of KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union for the donation.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.