Troopers investigate fatal crash near Post

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) were called to a crash around 2:30 a.m. west of Post on US 380 and west of County Road 105.

The investigation revealed a Ford pickup was traveling westbound on US 380 and crossed over the center line and crashed into a semi truck traveling eastbound. The driver of the semi tried to avoid the truck but was unsuccessful.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene but has not been identified at this time.

Troopers say the Ford pickup did catch on fire, but the driver was pulled out of the vehicle before it caught on fire.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

