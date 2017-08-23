Grand jury indicts man for aggravated assault after shooting near Clapp Park

A Lubbock County Grand Jury has indicted 29-year-old Donavan Acy on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police believe Acy shot and seriously injured a woman near Clapp Park.

Around 5:30 a.m. on July 30, police were called to a shooting in the 1900 block of 42nd Street, near Clapp Park. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Covenant Medical center with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed Acy pulled up to the house in a car, then he and the woman got into an argument and multiple shots were fired.

Acy was quickly identified as the suspect in the shooting and was arrested in connection to the America's Best Value Inn aggravated robbery that happened the day before.

Acy remains in the Lubbock County Jail with a bond set at $500,000 for the aggravated assault and $250,000 for the aggravated robbery charge.

