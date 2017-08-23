Lady Chaps soccer predicted to finish third in Heartland Confere - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Chaps soccer predicted to finish third in Heartland Conference Preseason Poll

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
WACO, TX (KCBD) -

Dallas Baptist University has been picked to reclaim the Heartland Conference title in 2017, following a vote by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors. Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals have been predicted to finish in third in the Heartland Conference Preseason Poll.

St. Edward’s was picked to finish second in the conference after running through 2016 undefeated in conference play at 13-0-1. The Hilltoppers with 110 total points and four first-place votes will look to make it nine straight Division II NCAA Tournament appearances.

Lubbock Christian is tabbed to finish third in the conference following a third-place finish last season headlined sophomore forward Haley Knesek who led the Heartland Conference with 11 goals. The Lady Chaps earned 89 total points in the poll.

2017 WOMEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL

School (1stPlacVotes)

Total Points

1.

DBU (11)

123

2.

St. Edward's (4)

110

3.

Lubbock Christian

89

4.

Rogers State (1)

69

5.

Newman

66

6.

St. Mary's

61

7.

Oklahoma Christian

40

8.

Texas A&M International

18

