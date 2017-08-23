70 Lubbock students get $100 shopping spree at Kohl's

New Jersey police found a family’s missing dog that was allegedly stolen by two men during a Tinder date.
New Jersey police found a family’s missing dog that was allegedly stolen by two men during a Tinder date.
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.