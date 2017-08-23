70 Lubbock students get $100 shopping spree at Kohl's

On Wednesday, 70 students from the Boys and Girls Club got a $100 shopping spree at Kohl's, along with a free backpack full of back-to-school supplies from the Lubbock Lions Club.

Students were able to get some of the things they've always wanted.

Mya Carter excited about her latest purchase: "I loved Converse but i could never get some and now I got some."

Students got to shop without mom and dad. Organizers say this allows them to get what they want for their back to school style.

Each student was hand-selected to go on the shopping spree, selected by need first, but then by their character, and whether or not they're a good student.

"We try to go through the kids that really need things, that need school supplies and need the clothing. We also take into account their behavior. A child cannot come two years in a row, and if there is two from one family, one may come this year, and one next. But we try to be really careful about who comes and make sure they are kids of need," Julie Lackey, the Boys and Girls Club volunteer organizer, said.

Before the shopping spree, each child took home a list for mom and dad to fill out. Then they came and shopped all morning. The clothes they get, Lackey says, are the ones they show off the most.

"They're excited. and when they come in the first day they show you what they got to pick out at the Kohl's shopping spree, because of course, they wore it the first day of school."

The Lions Club also helped provide a breakfast for students in an effort to help combat their shoppers fatigue.

In total, over $9,000 worth of supplies were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock.

