Gaines County Sheriff's Office searching for check theft suspect

The Gaines County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help as they try to locate 20-year-old Eric Samuel Zips.

Zips has an active felony warrant for theft of checks and the cashing of checks from a business in Seminole, TX.

His last known location was a shelter in Lubbock, TX.

If you have any information about this case, authorities ask that you call the Gaines County Crime Line at 432-758-4025 or contact the Gaines County Sheriff's Office at 432-758-9871 and ask for Lt. Detective Clint Low or Lt. Detective Romeo Guerrero.

