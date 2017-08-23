Gaines County Sheriff's Office searching for check theft suspect

President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
Lubbock City Council is working on a plan to construct substations and shift to a "community policing" model for LPD.
