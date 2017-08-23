Scam targeting Xcel Energy customers in NM; Texas customers need to be careful

Officials with Xcel Energy say there has been another round of scamming attempts against its customers, mostly in the Roswell, N.M., area. However, the company is warning that these waves of scams tend to move on to other locations, so customers in both New Mexico and Texas should be extra careful.

The scams are similar to past phone scams in which the caller poses as an Xcel Energy customer agent. Sometimes the scammers are able to spoof an Xcel Energy phone number to make it appear as if the call is coming directly from the company. The caller warns the customer that a serviceman is on the way to disconnect power because of a delinquent bill, and the only way to prevent disconnection is for the customer to provide payment over the phone. Oftentimes the scammer will provide only one option for payment, such as a prepaid debit card.

It also has been reported that scammers are attempting to make their pitch even more convincing by providing the last four digits of the vehicle number of the serviceman they claim is on his way to disconnect service.

Xcel Energy reminds customers that they will receive a disconnect notice in the mail before a serviceman is sent to disconnect the meter. The company also provides multiple ways to pay a bill. Customers receiving suspicious calls should hang up and contact the company at 1-800-895-4999 to check the status of their bills and make any scheduled payments in the appropriate ways. Customers can also download the Xcel Energy mobile app from Apple Store or through Google Play. The app allows customers to register a username and then check account balances and due dates. Customers can also make payments in a secure manner through the app.

For more information on avoiding scams, customers can go to www.xcelenergy.com/scams.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.