Texas Tech volleyball alum to appear on NBCSN TV Special

NBC Sports Network will air a two-hour documentary special this Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. CT titled "Scouting Camp: The Next Olympic Hopeful", and Texas Tech fans may recognize a familiar face.

Red Raider volleyball alum Nicole Hragyil was one of 91 athletes from across the nation invited to train at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., this July as part of a brand new talent identification program created by the United States Olympic Committee.

The training program selected 91 athletes from a generous pool of 4,000 applicants and invited them to spend five days at the OTC for intensive screening and sport-specific training. Through the program, one male and one female athlete will be invited to join the national team camps for four sports – bobsled, skeleton, track cycling and rugby.

NBCSN was there to capture every moment and will air their special this Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. CT.

Hragyil, a personal trainer with future goals of playing on the beach volleyball circuit, was a member of the Red Raider volleyball program from 2011-2014. She appeared in 59 matches over that time as a defensive specialist and setter. Hragyil racked up several Big 12 academic honors off the court as an Exercise Sport Science and Business dual-major.

