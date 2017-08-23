Pigskin Preview: Roosevelt Eagles

The Roosevelt Eagles made the playoffs last year and they look to take football flight this season under Head Coach David Quisenberry.

"We had a real good offseason this year. We hit the weights pretty hard. We concentrated on running a lot and getting faster."

The Eagles play New Deal, Slaton, Lamesa, Abernathy and Floydada to prepare for their tough District.

"Idalou is always Idalou. They are going to be solid and well coached. Colorado City has a good group over there. Coahoma had a good season last year. Stanton was real young last year so they have a lot of experience coming back. It'll be tough. We are looking forward to it. The kids have been working hard. We are excited and ready to go."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.