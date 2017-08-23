Upcoming schools spotlighted on Pete's Pigskin Previews

Pete’s Pigskin previews continue to spotlight our area teams. We started with home school and moved through TAPPS, Class 1A and 2A. If you missed any of the 61 previous previews, check them out in our sports app or here on KCBD.com.

Here’s the upcoming schedule as we go through 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A

Wednesday:

Idalou Wildcats at 10

Thursday:

Littlefield Wildcats at 6

Muleshoe Mules at 10

Friday:

Shallowater Mustangs at 6

Lamesa Golden Tornadoes at 10

Saturday:

Snyder Tigers on Morning show at 8 a.m.

Seminole Indians at 6

Brownfield Cubs at 10

Sunday:

Estacado Matadors at 10

Monday:

Plainview Bulldogs at 6

Lubbock High Westerners at 10

Tuesday:

Monterey Plainsmen at 6

Coronado Mustangs at 10

Wednesday:

Cooper Pirates at 6

Frenship Tigers at 10

Thursday:

End Zone coverage at 10 with first games of the season

Friday:

End Zone coverage at 10

The Exciting Tough Talk ticker is at 681 after 61 previews. Keep watching to see you team and who wins the contest. High School football is almost here and we love covering your towns, your teams and your kids.

