Female player changing how 6-man football looks in Ropes

Ropes football team adds a familiar face to their squad. Sophomore Cyra Mireles decided to go after something she's always wanted to do and that's play football.

Mireles is from a family of former Ropes Eagle football players and she didn't want the legacy to end. After cheering her 7th and 8th grade year, Mireles took on power-lifting as a freshman and she says it's really prepared her for the gridiron.

Mireles knows football is going to be challenging, especially since she's never played football until now, but she's proud to wear the green and white and carry on her family tradition.

