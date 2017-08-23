New policies to make life easier for breastfeeding moms

A short-term painkiller prescription is less likely to lead to opioid use disorder than a longer supply of pain pills, a new study suggests.
Playing contact sports like football or ice hockey can alter the structure and function of the brain, Canadian researchers report.
Men, and especially male smokers, appear to be more likely to develop lung cancer if they take high doses of vitamins B6 and B12, new research suggests.
The Zika virus thrives in pregnant women by suppressing their already dampened immune systems and running roughshod over their body's natural defenses, which allows the virus to directly attack the fetus, a new study reports
Teens with depression might be more likely to commit violent crimes, a new study suggests.
Men, and especially male smokers, appear to be more likely to develop lung cancer if they take high doses of vitamins B6 and B12, new research suggests.
Teens with depression might be more likely to commit violent crimes, a new study suggests.
Caffeine may help patients wake up more quickly after general anesthesia, an animal study suggests.
One of the biggest celestial events of a lifetime -- a total solar eclipse -- is heading towards millions of Americans on Monday.
