Pigskin Preview: Idalou Wildcats

The Idalou Wildcats know how to win: 27 straight .500 or better seasons and 17 straight trips to the playoffs.

Head Coach Jeff Lofton played for Idalou and now he coaches his alma mater. He is so passionate about Idalou football that he says if he could he would love to play for the Wildcats again.

"If they'd let me strap on a helmet, it's be on. As a coach I still feel the same on a Friday Night as I did when I played. I have VHS tapes of my game film of when I played here. It looks the same as it does now. It's good those guys come up from the 7th grade on and get into this program."

Idalou has a brutal non-district schedule facing Shallowater, Seminole, Littlefield, Post, Muleshoe and Denver City. That will prepare them to try to win the District Title.

"Colorado City has some good kids coming back. Coahoma come here. Roosevelt has some good returning kids. We finish with Stanton. It's the old Ric Flair saying, to be the best, you have to beat the best."

