10-year-old boys attacked by pit bulls on their way to Slaton bus stop

Two Slaton school kids were attacked by pit bulls on their walk to the bus stop from their homes in east Slaton.

The attack happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning near the bus stop in front of the old Evans school.

One of the boys involved says the dogs were laying by a green house in the neighborhood, when one got up and started biting at his clothes and at the back of his shoes.

The boy threw his backpack at the dog and ran at least two blocks to get away from the dogs.

Another boy has visible bite and scratch marks on his leg and foot.

"They started biting me and they took me down and then started nibbling on on my feet and then one almost bit my neck if the policeman didn't taze him," Joshua said.

Joshua's family says that a man in the neighborhood had already called police about the dogs before the attack happened, so the police were able to respond quickly.

This is a high-traffic area where kids walk every morning to get to the bus, some even walking half a mile to get there.

The families say this is an unsupervised area the kids have to walk to every day.

"It's not safe because of the stray animal that the city's not keeping off the streets," Joshua's mother said.

The boys say they have never seen the pit bulls before on their walk to school before, and the family is left wondering who they belong to.

"Nobody wants to take responsibility for the dogs, everybody is saying that they're not their dogs, so where did they come from?" Joshua's mother said.

Police say the dogs have been quarantined in the Slaton Animal Shelter, where they are no longer a threat to the community.

