Mild temps expected after Thursday morning fog

U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.
Two Slaton school kids were attacked by pit bulls on their walk to the bus stop from their homes in east Slaton.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
