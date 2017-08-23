Mild temps expected after Thursday morning fog

Thursday will be another mild day for the South Plains with highs expected to be in the low 80s.

With clouds and a chance for rain, the highs will remain in the 80s through the weekend.

After morning fog dissipates, the afternoon will have partly cloudy skies and some scattered showers, but heavy storms are not expected until Friday.

Friday will bring a chance of storms during the day with the possibility of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds to the region. Storms will be possible throughout the day and into the evening. Some of the storms may continue into Saturday morning.

Rain chances will continue over the weekend but the chances will decrease Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Tropical system Harvey will impact our weekend with lower rain chances. However, regions from San Antonio to Houston and Brownsville will see rainfall amounts from 10 to 15 inches.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.