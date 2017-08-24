Wolfforth Police searching for persons of interest in Frenship Mesa Park vandalism

On August 20th. 2017 four individuals spray painted graffiti on several items at the Frenship Mesa Park.

Officials with the Wolfforth Police Department issued a photo of four people who are considered persons of interest in the case.

If you know anything about the incident or can identify any of these individuals please contact the Wolfforth Police Department at 806-855-4160.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.