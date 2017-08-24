Wolfforth Police searching for persons of interest in Frenship Mesa Park vandalism

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.
Charleston Police confirmed one person has been shot and a hostage situation is underway at a downtown restaurant.
Charleston Police confirmed one person has been shot and a hostage situation is underway at a downtown restaurant.
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.