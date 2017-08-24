Food for Thought Report: 8.24 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 8.24

Food for Thought Report: 8.24

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations
Alcove Farms (seasonal) 408 Alcove -
Amigo's Supermarket (seasonal) 112 N. University -
Civic Center Banquet Hall 1501 Mac Davis Lane -
Civic Center Theater 1501 Mac Davis Lane -
Civic Center South Exhibit Hall 1501 Mac Davis Lane -
Hillcrest Country Club (mixed grill) 4011 N. Boston Ave. -
Hillcrest Country Club (turning point) 4011 N. Boston Ave. -
Hillcrest Country Club (men's 19th) 4011 N. Boston Ave. -
Hillcrest Country Club (Eddie's bar) 4011 N. Boston Ave. -
Hilton Garden Inn 6027 45th -
Joe's Crab Shack (bar) 5802 W. Loop 289 -
Moonlight Amphitheater 413 E. Broadway -
Nick Stop 5812 Ave. P -
Thai Thai 5018 50th -
United Supermarkets - Amigo's #503 1112 N. University -
One Violation
Bistro by Rain 9816 Slide 39
Cooper Rawlings Senior Center 213 40th 46
Tom & Bingo BBQ 3006 34th 43
Little Caesars Pizza 4423 50th 32
Palapaz Jesus Maria 4903 Woodrow Rd. 9
Uncle Chen's 3004 34th 22
Walgreen's Drug Store #10283 6420 82nd 11
Two or More Violations
One Guy from Italy 4320 50th 28,35
Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse (bar) 4637 50th 32,42
Woody's Brick Oven Pizza 3135 34th 35,39
AFC Sushi @ United #502 3405 50th 34,35,40
Cracker Barrel Old Country #633 5018 Milwaukee 10,35,39
Freshii 7604 Milwaukee 34,42,47
Hilton Garden Inn (restaurant) 6027 45th 34,39,42
Mediterranean Cafe 3624 50th 22,32,47
Saigon Cafe Too 4515 50th 22,27,39
E&J Steakhouse 701 Regis 18,35,36,39
Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen 4210 82nd 18,37,39,43
Qdoba Mexican Grill 5017 Milwaukee 33,39,42,45
Domino's Pizza 4921 34th 14,31,41,45,47
Lone Wolf Express 5702 19th 10,31,32,35,45
Hillcrest Country Club (kitchen) 4011 N. Boston 32,34,35,38,39
Anna's Mexican Restaurant 6923 Indiana 9,10,32,34,36,37
Comfort Inn & Suites 5828 Interstate 27 10,18,32,39,40,42
Joe's Crab Shack 5802 W. Loop 289 10,33,37,41,42,45
Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse (restaurant) 4637 50th

10,22,32,34,36,37,42,43,45
Chef Lin's to Go 6625 W. 19th

9,10,18,28,32,35,

36,39,42,43
A&W/Long John Silver's 1101 50th

11,19,28,32,34,37,

39,40,42,43,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly