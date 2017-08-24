Food for Thought Report: 8.24

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Alcove Farms (seasonal)
|408 Alcove
|Amigo's Supermarket (seasonal)
|112 N. University
|Civic Center Banquet Hall
|1501 Mac Davis Lane
|Civic Center Theater
|1501 Mac Davis Lane
|Civic Center South Exhibit Hall
|1501 Mac Davis Lane
|Hillcrest Country Club (mixed grill)
|4011 N. Boston Ave.
|Hillcrest Country Club (turning point)
|4011 N. Boston Ave.
|Hillcrest Country Club (men's 19th)
|4011 N. Boston Ave.
|Hillcrest Country Club (Eddie's bar)
|4011 N. Boston Ave.
|Hilton Garden Inn
|6027 45th
|Joe's Crab Shack (bar)
|5802 W. Loop 289
|Moonlight Amphitheater
|413 E. Broadway
|Nick Stop
|5812 Ave. P
|Thai Thai
|5018 50th
|United Supermarkets - Amigo's #503
|1112 N. University
One Violation
|Bistro by Rain
|9816 Slide
|39
|Cooper Rawlings Senior Center
|213 40th
|46
|Tom & Bingo BBQ
|3006 34th
|43
|Little Caesars Pizza
|4423 50th
|32
|Palapaz Jesus Maria
|4903 Woodrow Rd.
|9
|Uncle Chen's
|3004 34th
|22
|Walgreen's Drug Store #10283
|6420 82nd
|11
|Two or More Violations
|One Guy from Italy
|4320 50th
|28,35
|Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse (bar)
|4637 50th
|32,42
|Woody's Brick Oven Pizza
|3135 34th
|35,39
|AFC Sushi @ United #502
|3405 50th
|34,35,40
|Cracker Barrel Old Country #633
|5018 Milwaukee
|10,35,39
|Freshii
|7604 Milwaukee
|34,42,47
|Hilton Garden Inn (restaurant)
|6027 45th
|34,39,42
|Mediterranean Cafe
|3624 50th
|22,32,47
|Saigon Cafe Too
|4515 50th
|22,27,39
|E&J Steakhouse
|701 Regis
|18,35,36,39
|Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen
|4210 82nd
|18,37,39,43
|Qdoba Mexican Grill
|5017 Milwaukee
|33,39,42,45
|Domino's Pizza
|4921 34th
|14,31,41,45,47
|Lone Wolf Express
|5702 19th
|10,31,32,35,45
|Hillcrest Country Club (kitchen)
|4011 N. Boston
|32,34,35,38,39
|Anna's Mexican Restaurant
|6923 Indiana
|9,10,32,34,36,37
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|5828 Interstate 27
|10,18,32,39,40,42
|Joe's Crab Shack
|5802 W. Loop 289
|10,33,37,41,42,45
|Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse (restaurant)
|4637 50th
10,22,32,34,36,37,42,43,45
|Chef Lin's to Go
|6625 W. 19th
9,10,18,28,32,35,
36,39,42,43
|A&W/Long John Silver's
|1101 50th
11,19,28,32,34,37,
39,40,42,43,45
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
