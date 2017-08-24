City of Lubbock hosts open house events to meet staff from LP&L and other city utilities

City of Lubbock Utilities invites the Lubbock-area community to join them at one of their open house events to meet city utilities staff, ask questions about utility services and share feedback.

At the open house, representatives from City of Lubbock water, wastewater, storm water and solid waste services and Lubbock Power & Light electric service will be on hand to listen, learn and help.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit discussion stations for customer service, rates, meter reading, savings and efficiency and planning for Lubbock’s future. There will be no formal presentation, so attendees may come and go and move between stations as they please.

Light refreshments will be served.

The first one will be held on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Elementary, 6705 Joliet Dr. The second one will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Ervin Elementary, 1802 E. 28th Street.

For more information, please visit cityoflubbockutilities.com.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.