Buddy Holly Center hosts Buddy's Birthday Bash, Sept. 7

Provided by The Buddy Holly Center

The Buddy Holly Center will host our annual Buddy's Birthday Bash on Thursday, September 7, 2017, in honor of the 81st birthday of Buddy Holly, Lubbock's most famous son. The Center will be open free of charge, with events scheduled throughout the day.

Since opening in 1999, the Buddy Holly Center has worked to preserve the legacy of Buddy Holly's very short, but impactful musical career. In just 18 months, Buddy's new and unique style of music helped define rock-and-roll and influenced artists such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and Elton John.

In 1986, Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him as number 13 on its list of "100 Greatest Artists." On his 75th birthday, Buddy was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today, the Buddy Holly Center receives visitors from all 50 states and 33 foreign countries. We continue to celebrate his legacy through programs such as Buddy's Birthday Bash, The Day the Music Died, commemorating the plane crash that took his life, and The Summer Showcase Concert Series, a series of summer concerts that showcase the best of independent singer/songwriters.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, September 7th at the Buddy Holly Center

Open 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Free Admission All Day

The Allison House will be open until 3:30 p.m.

Screenings of The Real Buddy Holly Story throughout the day

Children's activities: Origami Crickets, Homemade Maracas and Buddy Glasses 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Free of charge

BUDDY'S BIRTHDAY BASH RECEPTION

Birthday cupcakes & punch will be served

Time: 5:00 p.m.

DUSTIN GARRETT IN CONCERT

Performing Rock & Roll in the Meadows Courtyard

Food Trucks

Cash Bar

Free Admission

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.