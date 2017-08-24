Lubbock police searching for identity thief

Lubbock police are looking for a man caught on camera after opening fraudulent credit accounts and purchasing more than $4,000 worth of electronics.

The victims told Lubbock police their identities were stolen while they were out of town for a few weeks in June. When they came home they discovered that accounts had been opened in their names at Walmart and Target.

The suspect was able to provide their correct social security numbers, and to use Florida driver's licenses with their correct names and addresses on them.

All of the fraudulent transactions were done on June 24.

If you recognize this man or if you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

