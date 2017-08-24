Frenship Ninth Grade Center to help with high school overcrowding

Frenship schools have opened a new Ninth Grade Center to help with overcrowding at Frenship High School.

Frenship High School alone had more than 2,500 students enrolled last school year.

Ninth Grade Center Principal Heath Simpson said, "It's amazing to know that we have this facility to be used in a positive way to really fill a need for our growing district."

Students will have a two-story library, science labs, two gymnasiums, and a multipurpose cafeteria.

"The media center, it's a phenomenal facility. It's like a college setting," Simpson said.

The center will hold up to 750 students, all of them being freshmen.

"Having them all come here together, it's just going to be a better opportunity for them in smaller environments to truly figure out who they are. Being a freshman in high school it's a very instrumental time," Simpson said.

The project is part of a bond that was passed in 2014.

They are finishing up some final touches but will be ready to welcome students on Monday, Aug. 27.

