Frenship Ninth Grade Center to help with high school overcrowding

Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The Inside Out Foundation began five years ago and depends heavily on the annual West Texas Shootout fundraiser.
The Inside Out Foundation began five years ago and depends heavily on the annual West Texas Shootout fundraiser.