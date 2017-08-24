Pigskin Preview: Littlefield Wildcats

The Littlefield Wildcats went (9-4) last season, and they enter 2017 with a new head coach and athletic director.

Brent Green is moving up after 22 years with the Wildcats, to take over the pigskin program.

"It has been good, we have a bunch of kids out here working hard," Littlefield Head Coach Brent Green said. "We haven't changed a lot of what we do, as far as offense and defense. So, it has been a really good transition for the kids."

Littlefield has a passionate football history with 615 wins, and they have had 34 winning seasons in the past 40 years.

"In Littlefield, this time of the year everyone is getting excited about what's going on," Green said. "This year is no exception, you know people love their football here in Littlefield and we wouldn't want it any other way."

