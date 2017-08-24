Red Cross of the South Plains on standby to help with Hurricane Harvey

The Red Cross across the state of Texas is preparing to help the communities in the path of Hurricane Harvey, including Red Cross of the South Plains.

Our local chapter has a team on standby, ready to help when they're needed.

Trained volunteers have to be ready to drive the Emergency Response Vehicle to the affected areas within four hours of receiving a call to help.

"Our team is on standby. If the hurricane hits and does cause significant damage and they need backup support, we're that next level. We would be coming down probably early next week with this vehicle," Executive Director Laura Hann said.

Inside of the Emergency Response Vehicle, volunteers are able to fill up red coolers with up to 300 meals and serve those meals right from the truck.

"This vehicle can also serve as a transportation vehicle. We're able to load in entire pallets of materials. They just slide back in here and then we can go into areas and pass out things that are necessary when you're doing storm clean up. So you think about things like bleach to keep the mold down, mops, gloves and those kinds of things," Hann said.

Hann says volunteers are asked to serve for 14 days, with their efforts focused on families trying to pick up the pieces.

"To have somebody drive down the street in a vehicle like this and see you outside cleaning up and you know, they pull over and they say can we give you some stuff to help with cleanup... That really changes that that for that family," Hann said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.