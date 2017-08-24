Justin Gray selected for FIBA AmeriCup Championships

Texas Tech senior guard and Tampa, Florida native Justin Gray has been selected to play in the FIBA Americup Championships.

Gray was selected to play for the Virgin Islands National Team in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) AmeriCup Championships.

Gray and the Virgin Islands will begin play on Sunday, when they Canada.

Followed by contests against Venezuela, and host Argentina.

You can see Justin Gray play in all three games on FIBA’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/FIBA.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.