West Texas Shootout to raise money for Inside Out Foundation

The Inside Out Foundation began five years ago and depends heavily on the annual West Texas Shootout fundraiser.

The nonprofit's mission is to help clients who have suffered from disease, hair-impaired illnesses, environmentally-caused skin conditions, burns, abuse and other traumatic events.

One of the nonprofit's services includes a private bra fitting with prosthetic forms and mastectomy bras.

Once fitted, clients who have suffered single or double mastectomies will receive the bra, breast form and fitting free of charge.

The organization also provides outreach services for emotional healing.

To raise money to continue to provide these services for their clients, the Inside Out Foundation hosts the West Texas Shootout at the Lubbock Shooting Complex located at 1475 County Road 1.

Individual shooters may register for $80 and squads of five are $375.

Complimentary breakfast burritos will be provided by Cast Iron Grill, plus lunch courtesy Peoples Bank.

When you are finished shooting, grab a beer compliments of Great Plains Distributors.

Side games are also available, so come take your best shot at 100 bird! HOA and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place team prizes will be awarded.

Gun rentals and ammo are also available.

The Inside Out Foundation is also hosting a gun raffle at the event.

Winners will be announced the day of the event.

The Something Blue Raffle includes a Kimber Bel Air Ultra II 9mm pistol, a Tiffany & Co. Silver Bracelet and a Tiffany Blue Yeti Tumbler!

Also available is the Beretta 686 Silver Pigeon Over & Under Shotgun Raffle.

Both raffles are just $20 each or 3 for $50!

Call 806-677-3582 to pre-register.

You can also e-mail them at theinsideoutfoundation@gmail.com.

