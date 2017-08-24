Pigskin Preview: Muleshoe Mules

The Muleshoe Mules made the playoffs for the 13th straight season, last season.

Where the Mules went three rounds deep, and they are ready to make another run this season.

“That is our expectation, you never know what may happen in the season but hopefully we will have some depth that will carry us into the playoffs,” Muleshoe Mules head coach David Wood said.

With the Mules coming off of another playoff season, the community of Muleshoe is buzzing with excitement.

“Every year around this time, it is always crazy around here,” Wood said. “It’s not fall, it’s football season.”

