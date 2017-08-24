Offensive line looks to improve in 2017

On any football team, the offensive line is the backbone of the offense.

We learned this firsthand last year.

When the offensive line plays well, so does the offense, but when they struggle, so does the offense.

So, the offensive line became a focal point this off season for the Red Raiders.

The team brought in multiple freshman recruits, as well as key transfer players.

So with those additions, the offensive looks to make great strides in 2017.

“Coach Jones is the only reason why I am here, honestly,” Offensive line transfer Dwayne Johnson Jr. said. “I think it’s great that he can corrolate with the players like he does, and he holds us to a high standard and that’s a great thing. Because at the end of the day, that will cause us to be a better offensive line.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.