Parking on 19th street now residential only

Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.
In an effort to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey Breedlove Foods will be sending food to Central and South Texas on Monday.
In an effort to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey Breedlove Foods will be sending food to Central and South Texas on Monday.
Governor Greg Abbott expanded his state disaster declaration on Aug. 26 to include 20 additional Texas counties in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Governor Greg Abbott expanded his state disaster declaration on Aug. 26 to include 20 additional Texas counties in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.