Hurricane Harvey: Blood donors needed

United Blood Services is calling on residents to help with blood and platelet needs. During the anticipated dire weather from Hurricane Harvey, there is a great likelihood that mobile blood drives and donor center closures will result in a donor deficit. Also, the storm will cause the need for blood to rise due to accidents and injuries related to the storm.

"Our hearts and prayers go out everyone in the storm’s path," said Carla Alexander, Marketing & Communications Manager with United Blood Services, the non-profit community blood service provider for all of the Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and New Mexico. "As a unified blood provider, we want to insure that blood is available to our neighbors in this time of need. If you are able, please consider donating blood."

Donors can donate at our donor center in Lubbock at 48th & University. United Blood Services will be doing blood drives in many surrounding communities as well to help with the situation. Here is the schedule of where they will be:

Monday 8/28:

Lowes Marketplace in Floydada from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

United Supermarket in Slaton from 3:15 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday 8/29:

United Supermarket in Plainview from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Walmart in Seminole from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Wednesday 8/30:

Vista Bank at 4621 50th in Lubbock from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Thursday 8/31:

City Hall in Abernathy from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Friday 9.1:

Lowes Marketplace in Crosbyton from 3 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Those who wish to donate may call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or visit www.bloodhero.com to make an appointment to give.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at www.bloodhero.com.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 year’s old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 & 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

