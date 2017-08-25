Isaacks found not guilty after closing arguments - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Isaacks found not guilty after closing arguments

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Alex Flores, killed in a crash in December 2014 (Source: Family members) Alex Flores, killed in a crash in December 2014 (Source: Family members)
Lexi Nicole Isaacks (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Lexi Nicole Isaacks (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The trial has ended with a not guilty verdict for Lexi Isaacks who was accused of crashing into a man sitting in his vehicle at a red light. 

The crash happened near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Ave. around 6:45 a.m. on December 28, 2014.

Police say Alex Flores, 48, was stopped at a red light when Isaacks, who was 20 years old at the time, failed to stop and crashed into Flores' vehicle.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene, and Isaacks was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. She was in jail until March 2015, where she was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Alex was a father of two and an Afghanistan veteran. He served two years in the Navy and then became a private security contractor, spending 2003 to 2011 overseas.

Jury selection began Monday and testimony began on Tuesday. 

Isaacks is charged with a second-degree felony and faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. She is also eligible for probation.

