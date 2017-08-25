Police respond to vehicle vs. bicycle crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police respond to vehicle vs. bicycle crash

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle at 50th Street and Avenue L.

According to our photographer on the scene, the man riding the bicycle walked away from the crash with no visible injuries. He carried his bike with him because the front wheel was mangled.

Police have left the scene.

