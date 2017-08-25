Two sentenced in methamphetamine distribution case

Saul Blanco-Gallegos and Juan "Johnny" Rodriguez Galindo have been sentenced by a district court judge in Lubbock for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy case.

Gallegos, a 37-year-old from Grand Prairie, and Galindo, a 43-year-old from Amarillo, pleaded guilty in their roles, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Gallegos has been sentenced to 9 years and Galindo to more than 10 years in federal prison.

The pleas come from Drug Enforcement Administration and Texas Department of Public Safety investigations in distribution conspiracies around Amarillo, Plainview, Lubbock and other cities around the panhandle in April. Through the investigations both agencies were able to seize around 10 pounds of methamphetamine, nine firearms and nearly $20,000.

