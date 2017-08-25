Lubbock police recognized for work in 'We Hire Vets' program

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.
The trial has ended with a not guilty verdict for Lexi Isaacks who was accused of crashing into a man sitting in his vehicle at a red light.
