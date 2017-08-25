Lubbock police recognized for work in 'We Hire Vets' program

In a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission the Lubbock Police Department has been recognized for employing veterans in West Texas.

Around the state there is an estimated 1.7 million veterans in need of employment, according to a letter from Ruth Hughes of the TWC. It has been through the TWC program and LPD's recruitment that veterans across West Texas have been able to work in the department.

"We owe so much to our service members and their families who help protect our freedom," Hughes wrote in the letter. "We will continue to prioritize support for our veterans."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.