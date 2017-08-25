UMC sends assistance for Hurricane Harvey

University Medical Center has sent a group to South Texas in response to the category three Hurricane Harvey.

Leaving for San Antonio on Thursday night was nine paramedics and an ambulance bus, according to an email from UMC.

The ambulance bus, also known as an ambus, is one of 13 in the country and can hold around 20 patients. It is also part of a state-wide response network.

All of those deployed are scheduled to be in the area for three to five days.

