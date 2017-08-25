South Plains Incident Management Team deploys Lubbock firefighters

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
The trial has ended with a not guilty verdict for Lexi Isaacks who was accused of crashing into a man sitting in his vehicle at a red light.
Two Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurses are back in Lubbock Friday after flying to Corpus Christi to aid in evacuation efforts ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall expected early Saturday.
