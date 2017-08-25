South Plains Incident Management Team deploys Lubbock firefighters

Three Lubbock firefighters are on their way to the Gulf Coast to assist emergency response officials with Hurricane Harvey.

The firefighters are part of the South Plains Incident Management Team and have been requested by the Texas Forest Service, according to a City of Lubbock news release. One firefighter is being sent to Corpus Christi and the other two to Texas City.

A fourth employee is also part of SPIMT but will stay on standby unless requested to help out.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also has an engine on hold that is part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, but at the moment that has not been requested. However, the department is prepared to deploy that engine at any time.

