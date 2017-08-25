Red Cross to host centennial celebration - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Cross to host centennial celebration

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: American Red Cross Facebook Source: American Red Cross Facebook
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The American Red Cross of Lubbock will be hosting a 100th birthday celebration on Saturday.

The festivities are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and go to 6 p.m. at Legacy Play Village located at 6401 Marsha Sharp Freeway. The celebration is free for all and anyone is invited to join. 

