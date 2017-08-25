Red Cross to host centennial celebration

The American Red Cross of Lubbock will be hosting a 100th birthday celebration on Saturday.

The festivities are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and go to 6 p.m. at Legacy Play Village located at 6401 Marsha Sharp Freeway. The celebration is free for all and anyone is invited to join.

More information can be found on the American Red Cross Lubbock Area's Facebook event page.

