Pigskin Preview: Shallowater Mustangs

The Shallowater Mustangs have a new head coach as Bryan Wood is leading the pigskin program.

“It’s been a good transition. We got here in March and having that time min spring to meet kids," Wood said. "That’s good head start. Their work ethic is really good. You can tell they’re hungry.

Opening with a game on Fox Sports against Idalou, Shallowater has a strong non-district schedule with Levelland, Greenwood, Estacado and Lubbock High. Hopefully that prepares them for District.

“I think it’s anybody’s game. This is a new area from me coming from the Panhandle. There’s not a week off," Wood said. "I want to get the most out of the kids that we can get. Certainly, we want to make the playoffs.”

