Pigskin Preview: Shallowater Mustangs

The saying “It’s a great day to be a Roughneck,” was said multiple times throughout today’s ceremony.
The Shallowater Mustangs have a new head coach as Bryan Wood is leading the pigskin program.
The offensive line became a focal point for the Red Raiders this off season.
The Muleshoe Mules made the playoffs for the 13th straight season, last season.
Texas Tech senior guard and Tampa, Florida native Justin Gray has been selected to play in the FIBA Americup Championships.
