Sundown celebrates 2A UIL Lonestar Cup

The saying “It’s a great day to be a Roughneck,” was said multiple times throughout today’s ceremony.

That phrase was especially true today, as the Sundown Roughnecks/Roughettes were honored today by the University Interscholastic League for their excellence in the classroom, athletics and with the marching band.

Here are Sundown’s team performances from 2016-2017 school year, that won them the 2A Lonestar Cup.

Marching Band – State Runner Up

Cross Country – Boys & Girls District, Regional, and State Champions

Football – Bi-District Champions and Area Finalist

Boys Basketball – District, Bi-District Champions, and Area Finalist

Golf – Boys and Girls District Champions

Tennis – District Champions

Softball – Bi-District Champions, Area Finalists

Baseball – Bi-District Champions, Area Finalists

Track & Field – Boys & Girls District, Area Champions, Girls Regional Champions, Boys and Girls State 5th place

Academics – District, Regional Champions, State 5th place

In total, Sundown received 72.67 points in the Class 2A Lonestar Cup Standings.

The second-place school was Lindsay, and they had 64 points.

Every one we spoke with today said it’s the school’s tradition of hard work and accountability that got them the coveted 2A UIL Lonestar Cup.

“I am going to take Cross Country as an example, because I coach Cross Country. Our kids get up at 4:30 or 5 in the morning, to start a Cross Country workout. Then they will go to school all day, then they will go to football or basketball. Then they might have band one night a week, where they will be out there until 9 or 10 o'clock," Paul Darden,Sundown cross country coach, said. "It's amazing, our kids are amazing. I mean the things they do, the multiple things they do is amazing. Expectation doesn't start in high school, it starts in elementary. I mean our elementary teachers do a great job of teaching our kids the importance of hard work, dedication, and accountability.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.