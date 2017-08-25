Fire rescue responds to Shallowater trailer fire

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.
The trial has ended with a not guilty verdict for Lexi Isaacks who was accused of crashing into a man sitting in his vehicle at a red light.
United Blood Services is calling on residents to help with blood and platelet needs. During the anticipated dire weather from Hurricane Harvey, there is a great likelihood that mobile blood drives and donor center closures will result in a donor deficit.
