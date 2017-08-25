Fire rescue responds to Shallowater trailer fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire rescue responds to Shallowater trailer fire

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

The Shallowater Fire Department is currently on the scene of a trailer in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770.

The call came in at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

At the moment there is limited information on the details of the blaze but the department is attempting to control the situation.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has sent a crew out to that location and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

