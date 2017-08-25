Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes enter this season with a new Head Coach as the arrival of Rodney Sims has the community excited.

“I’ve been pretty pleased. The numbers are high. We are up to 92 kids. We are getting basketball kids out for a second sport," Sims said. "When we look at kids who play in space, with the spread-type offense, it gets the ball to them pretty quick. They’re able to be athletes.”

With just 5 wins in the last 6 seasons, Lamesa will look for wins early as their last winning season was in 2001. Then comes a difficult district.

“Monahans, Fort Stockton, Seminole, Fort Stockton, Pecos, Sweetwater and Greenwood. Not knowing what these other schools have, from my experience of coaching skill kids who are pretty good, we match up with those type of kids," Sims said. "We are working hard to make sure we are able to hold our own in district. Hopefully when it is all said and done, we expect to get a little bit more respect.”

