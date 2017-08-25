Pigskin Preview: Snyder Tigers

After a 1-8 Bi-District playoff season, the Snyder Tigers are seeing improvement in Head Coach Cory Mandrell’s second season.

“They have come out with a phenomenal attitude. If we can carry that on through the season, we will be very successful," Mandrell said. "We are miles ahead of where we were this time last year.”

Snyder is in a super strong district but they believe they can compete.

“You got Wylie and Brownwood. Stephenville is a historic program. Big Spring is going to be much improved," he said. "We expect to be much improved. Anybody can beat anybody in this district.”

Mandrell is honored to be back in Snyder coaching his hometown team.

“It’s always fun to come back to your hometown. We are excited to get Snyder football back on top where it used to be and where it belongs," Mandrell said. "This is where I grew up and learned the game of football. It’s special to be part of the program that raised me.”

