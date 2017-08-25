Pigskin Preview: Snyder Tigers - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: Snyder Tigers

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
cory mandrell cory mandrell
SNYDER, TX (KCBD) -

After a 1-8 Bi-District playoff season, the Snyder Tigers are seeing improvement in Head Coach Cory Mandrell’s second season.

“They have come out with a phenomenal attitude. If we can carry that on through the season, we will be very successful," Mandrell said. "We are miles ahead of where we were this time last year.”

Snyder is in a super strong district but they believe they can compete.

“You got Wylie and Brownwood. Stephenville is a historic program. Big Spring is going to be much improved," he said. "We expect to be much improved. Anybody can beat anybody in this district.”

Mandrell is honored to be back in Snyder coaching his hometown team.

“It’s always fun to come back to your hometown. We are excited to get Snyder football back on top where it used to be and where it belongs," Mandrell said. "This is where I grew up and learned the game of football. It’s special to be part of the program that raised me.”
 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Pigskin Preview: Snyder Tigers

    Pigskin Preview: Snyder Tigers

    Friday, August 25 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-08-26 03:03:55 GMT
    cory mandrellcory mandrell

    After a 1-8 Bi-District playoff season, the Snyder Tigers are seeing improvement in Head Coach Cory Mandrell’s second season.

    After a 1-8 Bi-District playoff season, the Snyder Tigers are seeing improvement in Head Coach Cory Mandrell’s second season.

  • Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

    Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

    Friday, August 25 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-08-26 03:02:55 GMT
    rodney simsrodney sims

    The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes enter this season with a new Head Coach as the arrival of Rodney Sims has the community excited.

    The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes enter this season with a new Head Coach as the arrival of Rodney Sims has the community excited.

  • Sundown celebrates 2A UIL Lonestar Cup

    Sundown celebrates 2A UIL Lonestar Cup

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:27:48 GMT
    Sundown wins UIL Lonestar Cup (Source: KCBD Video)Sundown wins UIL Lonestar Cup (Source: KCBD Video)

    The saying “It’s a great day to be a Roughneck,” was said multiple times throughout today’s ceremony.

    The saying “It’s a great day to be a Roughneck,” was said multiple times throughout today’s ceremony.

    •   
Powered by Frankly