Your Weekend Outlook, Changes Coming

As Harvey continues to pound south Texas, here in west Texas our storm chances will be decreasing.

While storms are still possible through Saturday afternoon, the coverage will again be widely scattered with rainfall amounts from less than a tenth of an inch to several inches, depending on storm intensity.

By Sunday more sunshine will return to the region, along with warm temps and a much lower potential for any showers or storms. That's a trend that will carry into next week with dry weather leading into the month of September.

The weekend temps will range from 82-85 degrees across the south plains with Sunday being warmer than Saturday then 80s through most of next week.

It does look like winds will remain from the northeast this weekend and into early next week, helping to bring drier air into the south plains.

