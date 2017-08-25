Your Weekend Outlook, Changes Coming

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.
In response to the recent arrival of Tropical Storm Harvey the Lubbock County Emergency Management team will be leaving to help those in the area.
