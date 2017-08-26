2 stabbings reported early Saturday morning

The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating two stabbing incidents that were reported early Saturday morning.

At the moment, there is no indication that these two incidents had any relation to each other.

The first call came in after 5:30 a.m. at 2526 Parkway Drive, according to an LPD news release. However, officers arriving on scene found the victim in the 300 block of Zenith Avenue.

That person was transported to University Medical Center, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other call came in around 9:30 a.m. at 1905 13th Street. Officers, again, located the victim and noted they had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no other details as to the cause of these stabbing. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

