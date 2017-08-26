Breedlove to send food for tropical storm relief on Monday

In an effort to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey Breedlove Foods will be sending food to Central and South Texas on Monday.

At the moment there is already planned 400,000 servings of food to the coast, according to a Breedlove news release. Anyone who is interested in donating may do it though Breedlove's website or through the Breedlove Hurricaneee Harvey Relief campaign page.

The truck that is set to go out has various types of dehydrated rice, soup blends and ready-to-eat peanut and soy based products. Any donations are welcome.

