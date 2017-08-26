Pigskin Preview: Seminole Indians - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: Seminole Indians

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
SEMINOLE, TX (KCBD) -

The Seminole Indians went from 1 win in 2015 to 9 wins in 2016, playing in the Regional Final.

Head Coach Kent Jackson says his team is ready to try to make another run this season.

“Success breeds success and we feel like we are starting to see some of that. Whether we can turn it around and do it again remains to be seen," Jackson said. "We feel like our culture is turning to what we want it to do. This is a special place.”

Seminole will play Lubbock High, Idalou, Snyder and River Road in non-district before they battle in District with teams like Monahans and Sweetwater, who the Indians played twice last year as they also played deep in the postseason.

Jackson is super blessed to coach in his hometown of Seminole.

“I’m very humbled and honored to drive in everyday and serve these kids. I was honored 4 years ago when they asked me to come home," Jackson said."We love these kids and their parents. We feel like we have a neat community here and I’m honored to be part of this deal.”
 

