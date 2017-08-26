Texas Tech Golf ranked No. 22 in preseason coaches poll

The Texas Tech men’s golf team start the 2017-18 season ranked 22nd in the nation, according to the preseason Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The Red Raiders, one of five Big 12 teams ranked in the poll, return four players with postseason experience for the 2017-18 campaign, including Fredrik Nilehn, who already has two individual tournament titles under his belt in just one year in Lubbock.

“I really like the collection of guys we have this year and believe we have the potential to finish the season ranked a lot higher than where we started,” Greg Sands, head coach, said. “This poll shows the strength of the Big 12, in that our league has five teams ranked. One of them, the defending national champion, is No. 3, and another Big 12 team is ranked No. 1. It’s going to be a great test for our team, but I believe the guys are ready for it.”

Tech begins the fall season on Friday, Sept. 1, at one of the nation’s premier collegiate golf events, the Carmel Cup, which is annually held at Pebble Beach.

