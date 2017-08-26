Pigskin Preview: Brownfield Cubs

The Brownfield Cubs went 1-9 last season, but they enter 2017 with high hopes as Jeff Smith takes over at the head coach.

“Taking over in Brownfield was a great opportunity for me. Bringing a family in here and making some changes," Smith said. "The attitude has been great. They have accepted me. We had a great turnout this summer.”

QB Jaelyn Nolan is back and committed to play college football at Oklahoma State. The Cubs face Clyde, Midland Greenwood, Muleshoe, Levelland, Abilene Wylie and Kermit in Non-District.

“It like running the gauntlet. If we can get through non-conference schedule healthy, and get into district, you never know what can happen," Smith said.

Brownfield looks to return to the playoffs after a year absence.

“Everybody’s goal is to make the playoffs and to get better every week," he said. "The excitement of football getting started, really looking forward to it.”

