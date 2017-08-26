Texas Tech Volleyball tops North Texas in season opener, 3-1

After a change in plans for opening weekend, Texas Tech finally got a chance to hit the court for its season opener Saturday, and came away with an impressive 3-1 victory over North Texas at the North Texas Volleyball Center in Denton.

The Red Raiders (1-0) outhit the Mean Green (1-1) .205 to .172 as three Red Raiders recorded double digit kills, leading Tech to a 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 victory.

“This was a crazy week that ended with the best possible outcome,” Tony Graystone, head coach, said. “With so many unknowns and adjusting on the fly, I give the players a lot of credit for being flexible, adapting and taking on this challenge. This was nontraditional to say the least.

Next up, the Red Raiders travel to El Paso for a matchup with UTEP on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. CT. Tech then heads to the Golden State for three matches at the Cal Classic Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2, in Berkeley, Calif.

