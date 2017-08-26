Lubbock County Emergency Management team arrives in San Antonio

The Lubbock County Emergency Management team arrived in San Antonio Sunday night, ready to receive their assignments as they pitch in to help with flooding relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The team from Lubbock will be working alongside various local and state agencies.

Earlier in the week, staffers from Covenant Children's helped transport a NICU baby so they would have access to proper equipment.

Thursday, a team of paramedics traveled to San Antonio to help emergency officials there. And Friday, members of Lubbock Fire Rescue headed down to also help in rescue and emergency efforts.

At the moment there is no set time for how long the team will be there.

A City of Lubbock employee and South Plains Incident Management Team (SPIMT) member deployed to Houston on Saturday afternoon.



The City of Lubbock explains, "The SPIMT members are highly trained to provide expertise and support in logistics and planning for local and state leaders during catastrophic events. The SPIMT members have responded to many events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and other major disasters in the area, state and nation. The funding for training of the members and all costs of deployment including salaries is funded by the state of Texas."



The Lubbock Fire Rescue (LFR) Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) engine with five LFR firefighters deployed on Sunday morning to assist the State of Texas in the response to flooding in the Houston area.



"The TIFMAS program provides LFR with a Type 3 Fire Engine to use locally for fire and emergency response in the City of Lubbock and provides additional training for LFR firefighters. LFR deploys the TIFMAS engine with five LFR firefighters to major emergencies at the state’s request if it does not impede our local preparedness and response capabilities. The funding for training of the members and all costs of deployment including salaries is funded by the state of Texas."

